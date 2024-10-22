5 Analysts Have This To Say About Compass

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Compass (NYSE:COMP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Compass and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $6.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $8.00 and a low estimate of $4.50. This current average has increased by 28.21% from the previous average price target of $4.68.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Compass is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $6.50 $4.40 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $8.00 $6.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $6.00 $5.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $4.50 $4.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $5.00 $4.00

About Compass

Compass Inc provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry and enabling core brokerage services. Business operations are conducted in the United States and earn revenue domestically.

Compass: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Compass displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Compass's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.68% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, Compass faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

