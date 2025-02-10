5 Analysts Have This To Say About CNO Finl Group

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CNO Finl Group, presenting an average target of $42.8, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.68% increase from the previous average price target of $40.50.

A clear picture of CNO Finl Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $46.00 $44.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $38.00 - John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $44.00 $42.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $41.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CNO Finl Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CNO Finl Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

CNO Financial Group Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies that offers middle-income American consumers insurance and securities products through exclusive agents, independent producers, and direct marketing. Consumers are served through the phone, online, mail, face-to-face with agents, or sales channels. The company's operating segments include annuity, health, and life insurance product lines as well as the investment and fee revenue segments. Maximum revenue is generated from the health product line segment. Annuity premiums account for the majority of the total premiums collected. Annuity products include fixed index annuities, traditional fixed-rate annuities, and single-premium immediate annuity products.

CNO Finl Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CNO Finl Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.82%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CNO Finl Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CNO Finl Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CNO Finl Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.6. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

