5 Analysts Have This To Say About Blink Charging

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $4.7, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. Experiencing a 36.31% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $7.38.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Blink Charging among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Grippin UBS Lowers Buy $3.00 $4.50 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Hold $3.50 $4.00 Sameer Joshi HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $8.00 $15.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $4.00 $6.00 Michael Legg Benchmark Announces Buy $5.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blink Charging. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blink Charging compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Blink Charging's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Blink Charging's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co is an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services. The company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types. The company's business is the sale and distribution of electric vehicle charging equipment and its associated revenues earned from customers and/or Property Partners who use equipment connected to its network. It earns majority revenue from U.S.A.

Blink Charging's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Blink Charging displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.7%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Blink Charging's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -60.4%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blink Charging's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -6.98%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blink Charging's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Blink Charging's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

