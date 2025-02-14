5 Analysts Assess Williams Companies: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $55.6, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. Marking an increase of 11.76%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $49.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Williams Companies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $60.00 $56.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $46.00 Holly Stewart Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $51.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $56.00 $52.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $55.00 $45.00

Discovering Williams Companies: A Closer Look

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

Understanding the Numbers: Williams Companies's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Williams Companies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams Companies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.72% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.33%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Williams Companies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.19. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

