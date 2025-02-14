5 Analysts Assess Ventas: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Ventas (NYSE:VTR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $69.2, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $67.80, the current average has increased by 2.06%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Ventas among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $78.00 $69.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $69.00 $68.00 David Rodgers Baird Lowers Outperform $65.00 $66.00 David Rodgers Baird Raises Neutral $66.00 $65.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Outperform $68.00 $71.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ventas. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ventas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ventas's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ventas's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ventas analyst ratings.

Get to Know Ventas Better

Ventas owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of over 1,300 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, hospital, life science, and skilled nursing/post-acute care. The portfolio includes almost 100 properties in Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to the United States. The firm also owns mortgages and other loans, contributing about 1% of net operating income.

Ventas: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Ventas displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ventas's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.56% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, Ventas adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VTR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 BMO Capital Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for VTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.