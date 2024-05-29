5 Analysts Assess Urban-gro: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $7.05, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $3.25. This current average has decreased by 3.82% from the previous average price target of $7.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Urban-gro. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $8.00 - Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $8.00 - Eric Des Lauriers Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $3.25 $6.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Urban-gro. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Urban-gro compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Urban-gro's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Urban-gro's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Urban-gro analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Urban-gro

Urban-gro Inc is an integrated professional services and construction design-build firm. Its business focuses predominantly on providing fee-based knowledge-based services as well as the value-added reselling of equipment. The company offers value-added architectural, engineering, systems procurement and integration, and construction design-build solutions to customers operating in the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and industrial and other commercial (Commercial) sectors. It derives revenue predominately from the sale of equipment systems, services, construction design-build, and other various immaterial contracts with customers.

Urban-gro: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Urban-gro's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.29%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -13.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Urban-gro's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Urban-gro's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.55%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Urban-gro's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UGRO

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Small Cap Consumer Research Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for UGRO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.