5 Analysts Assess Teleflex: What You Need To Know

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Teleflex, revealing an average target of $153.2, a high estimate of $191.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 35.03% lower than the prior average price target of $235.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Teleflex by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $191.00 $275.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $140.00 $235.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $149.00 $200.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $146.00 $214.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $140.00 $255.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Teleflex. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Teleflex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Teleflex's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Teleflex's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Teleflex analyst ratings.

Delving into Teleflex's Background

Teleflex is a Wayne, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of hospital supplies and medical devices primarily in the bloodstream/vascular and surgical areas. The firm reports results across seven segments: vascular access (24% of 2024 sales), interventional (19%), anesthesia (13%), surgical (15%), interventional urology (11%), original-equipment manufacturing (11%), and other (7%). Geographic exposure for the business is primarily in the US, which accounts for 60% of revenue, with international markets making up the remainder.

A Deep Dive into Teleflex's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Teleflex showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.78% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teleflex's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teleflex's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teleflex's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Teleflex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

