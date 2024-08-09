5 Analysts Assess Starwood Prop Trust: What You Need To Know

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Starwood Prop Trust (NYSE:STWD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $21.6, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.86% increase from the previous average price target of $21.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Starwood Prop Trust by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $20.50 $20.00 Thomas Catherwood BTIG Announces Buy $24.00 - Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $20.50 $20.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $20.00 $20.50 Stephen Laws Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $23.00 $23.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Starwood Prop Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Starwood Prop Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Starwood Prop Trust's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Starwood Prop Trust's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Starwood Prop Trust: A Closer Look

Starwood Property Trust Inc is an American real estate investment trust principally engaged in originating, acquiring, and managing commercial mortgage loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities in the U.S. and Europe. The company organizes its activities into Commercial and Residential Lending Segment, Infrastructure Lending Segment, Property Segment and Investing and Servicing Segment. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Real estate commercial and residential lending segment, which is engaged in originating, acquiring, financing, and managing commercial first mortgages, and non-agency residential mortgages.

Understanding the Numbers: Starwood Prop Trust's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Starwood Prop Trust faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -44.86% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Starwood Prop Trust's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.86% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Starwood Prop Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.22%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Starwood Prop Trust's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.12%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Starwood Prop Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.46, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

