5 Analysts Assess SiTime: What You Need To Know

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $236.0, a high estimate of $270.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Marking an increase of 12.38%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $210.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of SiTime among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Melissa Fairbanks Raymond James Raises Outperform $250.00 $215.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $270.00 $250.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $250.00 $225.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Underweight $160.00 $130.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $250.00 $230.00

Unveiling the Story Behind SiTime

SiTime Corp is a provider of silicon timing systems solutions. The company designs develops and sell silicon timing systems solutions for different industries including automotive, infrastructure, aerospace-defense, consumer, internet of things, consumer and industrials. Its product offerings include Stratum 3E DCOCXOs, Programmable OCXOs, MHz Oscillators, 32.768 kHz Oscillators, Embedded Resonators, Precision MHz Super-TCXOs, and Ruggedized Oscillators. It sells its products around Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and other regions and generates the majority of its revenue from Taiwan.

Understanding the Numbers: SiTime's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, SiTime showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 62.44% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SiTime's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -33.48%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SiTime's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.78%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SiTime's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

