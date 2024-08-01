5 Analysts Assess Rush Street Interactive: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $12.4, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 26.53% increase from the previous average price target of $9.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Rush Street Interactive's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $13.00 $11.00 Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $14.00 $10.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $14.00 $10.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $11.00 $9.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $10.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rush Street Interactive. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Rush Street Interactive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Rush Street Interactive's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Rush Street Interactive's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Inc is an online gaming and entertainment company that focuses primarily on online casinos and online sports betting in the U.S. and Latin American markets. It provides customers with an array of gaming offerings such as real-money online casinos, online sports betting, and retail sports betting, as well as social gaming, which involves free-to-play games that use virtual credits that can be earned or purchased. The company generates revenue by offering online casinos, online sports betting, and social gaming directly to the end customer through its websites or apps. The company generates revenue through business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) models.

Rush Street Interactive's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Rush Street Interactive's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 33.92%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rush Street Interactive's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rush Street Interactive's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rush Street Interactive's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Rush Street Interactive adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

