5 Analysts Assess RenaissanceRe Holdings: What You Need To Know

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $272.2, a high estimate of $298.00, and a low estimate of $229.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.4% increase from the previous average price target of $258.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of RenaissanceRe Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $229.00 $218.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $298.00 $262.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $287.00 - Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $280.00 $288.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $267.00 $265.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to RenaissanceRe Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of RenaissanceRe Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of RenaissanceRe Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into RenaissanceRe Holdings's Background

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd provides reinsurance and insurance solutions and related services. The company's core products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance. Revenue is derived from three sources: net premiums earned from the insurance and insurance products sold; net investment income from the investment of capital funds and cash; and other income from the company's joint ventures, advisory services, and other items. The reportable segments of the company are the Property segment which includes catastrophe and other property reinsurance, and the Casualty and Specialty segment which is comprised of casualty and specialty reinsurance. It derives a majority of its revenue from the Casualty and specialty segment.

RenaissanceRe Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: RenaissanceRe Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 52.58%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: RenaissanceRe Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.32% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): RenaissanceRe Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): RenaissanceRe Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.95%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

