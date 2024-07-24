5 Analysts Assess Quest Diagnostics: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $157.0, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $153.00. Marking an increase of 5.37%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $149.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Quest Diagnostics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Neutral $154.00 $153.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $158.00 $150.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Buy $165.00 $145.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Neutral $153.00 $145.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Neutral $155.00 $152.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Quest Diagnostics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Quest Diagnostics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Quest Diagnostics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Quest Diagnostics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Quest Diagnostics analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the U.S. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of roughly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a much smaller diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk assessment services, and information technology solutions.

Understanding the Numbers: Quest Diagnostics's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Quest Diagnostics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Quest Diagnostics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quest Diagnostics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.03%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quest Diagnostics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.38% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, Quest Diagnostics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DGX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 UBS Downgrades Buy Neutral Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for DGX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.