5 Analysts Assess PROCEPT BioRobotics: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $95.8, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 17.3% increase from the previous average price target of $81.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PROCEPT BioRobotics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $105.00 - Michael Sarcone Jefferies Announces Hold $95.00 - Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $75.00 $75.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Raises Buy $99.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PROCEPT BioRobotics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PROCEPT BioRobotics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PROCEPT BioRobotics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of PROCEPT BioRobotics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering PROCEPT BioRobotics: A Closer Look

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System,, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery, with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. The company's assets are based in the United States. Its revenue is generated from sales of the AquaBeam Robotic System and the accompanying single-use disposable handpieces.

Unraveling the Financial Story of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, PROCEPT BioRobotics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 66.29% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PROCEPT BioRobotics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -35.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PROCEPT BioRobotics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PROCEPT BioRobotics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.33.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

