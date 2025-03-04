5 Analysts Assess Permian Resources: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Permian Resources (NYSE:PR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $20.0, with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.27% increase from the previous average price target of $19.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Permian Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Diamond Citigroup Lowers Buy $17.00 $18.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $21.00 $20.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $23.00 $20.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $19.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Permian Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Permian Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Permian Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Permian Resources's Background

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

Financial Milestones: Permian Resources's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Permian Resources's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.44% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Permian Resources's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.12% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Permian Resources's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Permian Resources's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Permian Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

