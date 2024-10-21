5 Analysts Assess NexPoint Residential: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $49.0, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. This current average reflects an increase of 22.5% from the previous average price target of $40.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NexPoint Residential. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Buck Horne Raymond James Announces Outperform $50.00 - Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $44.00 $38.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $46.00 $37.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $50.00 $40.00 Merrill Ross Compass Point Raises Buy $55.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NexPoint Residential. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NexPoint Residential compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for NexPoint Residential's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Discovering NexPoint Residential: A Closer Look

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust company. Its objectives are to maximize the cash flow and value of properties owned, acquire properties with cash flow growth potential, provide quarterly cash distributions, and achieve long-term capital appreciation for stockholders. The company seeks to achieve these objectives through targeted management and a capex value-add program. It focuses on acquiring multifamily properties in markets with attractive job growth and household formation fundamentals predominantly in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. The company generates revenue from the rental of multifamily properties.

A Deep Dive into NexPoint Residential's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NexPoint Residential's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.66%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: NexPoint Residential's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.96. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

