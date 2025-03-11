5 Analysts Assess MPLX: What You Need To Know

Ratings for MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for MPLX, revealing an average target of $57.4, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.49% increase from the previous average price target of $53.40.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive MPLX. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $56.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $60.00 $55.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $59.00 $54.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $52.00 $49.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $54.00 $53.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MPLX. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of MPLX compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into MPLX's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

MPLX is a partnership that owns both pipelines and gathering and processing assets with extensive holdings in the Appalachian region. The asset base is made up of pipeline assets dropped down from Marathon Petroleum, its sponsor, and gathering and processing assets from MarkWest, which it acquired in 2015. MPLX also acquired Andeavor Logistics in 2019.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: MPLX's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.17%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: MPLX's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 38.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MPLX's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.94% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: MPLX's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.56.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

