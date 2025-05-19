5 Analysts Assess Medtronic: What You Need To Know

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Medtronic and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $97.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $107.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.95% increase from the previous average price target of $93.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Medtronic's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $90.00 $93.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $107.00 $92.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $105.00 $105.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Neutral $95.00 $85.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Neutral $91.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Medtronic. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Medtronic compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Medtronic's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Medtronic's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators.

Get to Know Medtronic Better

One of the largest medical-device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, transcatheter heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools. The company primarily markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States, Western Europe, and Japan. Foreign sales account for roughly 50% of the company's total sales.

Medtronic: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Medtronic's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.51% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Medtronic's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medtronic's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.64%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Medtronic's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.54.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

