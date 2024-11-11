5 Analysts Assess MACOM Technology Solns: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for MACOM Technology Solns (NASDAQ:MTSI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $132.0, along with a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 21.1% increase from the previous average price target of $109.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive MACOM Technology Solns. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $105.00 $85.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $160.00 $120.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $160.00 $120.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $115.00 $100.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $120.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MACOM Technology Solns. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MACOM Technology Solns compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for MACOM Technology Solns's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About MACOM Technology Solns

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of analog, digital and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These solutions are found in systems for industrial, medical, scientific, and test and measurement markets. The firm's portfolio of products includes integrated circuits, multichip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from China, Taiwan, and other countries across the world.

Financial Insights: MACOM Technology Solns

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, MACOM Technology Solns showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.37% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MACOM Technology Solns's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MACOM Technology Solns's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MACOM Technology Solns's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.43. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

