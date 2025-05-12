5 Analysts Assess Lincoln Educational Servs: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Lincoln Educational Servs, revealing an average target of $22.6, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.65% from the previous average price target of $20.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lincoln Educational Servs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $25.00 $22.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Raises Buy $24.00 $20.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $22.00 $20.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lincoln Educational Servs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln Educational Servs compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln Educational Servs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Lincoln Educational Servs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lincoln Educational Servs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Lincoln Educational Servs's Background

Lincoln Educational Services Corp provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to high school graduates and working adults. The company offers programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services, and business and information technology. Its reportable segments include; Campus Operations, and Transitional. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Campus Operations segment which includes all campuses that are continuing in operation and contribute to the Company's core operations and performance.

Lincoln Educational Servs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lincoln Educational Servs's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.44% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lincoln Educational Servs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.72%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lincoln Educational Servs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.92%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lincoln Educational Servs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Lincoln Educational Servs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.0. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

