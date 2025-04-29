5 Analysts Assess Kinder Morgan: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $28.2, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Observing a 2.92% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $27.40.

The perception of Kinder Morgan by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $28.00 $27.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $25.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $29.00 $28.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $27.00 $26.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Maintains Overweight $31.00 $31.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kinder Morgan. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Kinder Morgan compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Kinder Morgan's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Kinder Morgan's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in North America, with an interest in or an operator on about 80,000 miles of gas, refined products, and carbon dioxide pipelines. The company also owns one of the largest portfolios of gas and refined products storage and terminals. Most of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Kinder Morgan's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Kinder Morgan's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.81% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kinder Morgan's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kinder Morgan's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kinder Morgan's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

