5 Analysts Assess Insulet: What You Need To Know

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $332.0, a high estimate of $380.00, and a low estimate of $266.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 15.01% from the previous average price target of $288.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Insulet among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $380.00 $320.00 Mike Polark Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $350.00 - Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $324.00 $312.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $266.00 $234.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Announces Outperform $340.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Insulet. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Insulet. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Insulet compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Insulet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Insulet's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Insulet's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Insulet

Insulet was founded in 2000 with the goal of making continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes easier to use. The result was the Omnipod system, which consists of a small disposable insulin infusion device and that can be operated through a smartphone to control dosage. Since the Omnipod was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2005, approximately 500,000 insulin-dependent diabetics are using it worldwide.

Insulet: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Insulet's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.82% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Insulet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Insulet's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.78%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insulet's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Insulet's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.27. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

