5 Analysts Assess Hilton Grand Vacations: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $53.8, a high estimate of $73.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $51.00, the current average has increased by 5.49%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hilton Grand Vacations. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $73.00 $70.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $50.00 $50.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $42.00 $45.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $70.00 $60.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $34.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hilton Grand Vacations. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hilton Grand Vacations. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hilton Grand Vacations compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hilton Grand Vacations compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hilton Grand Vacations's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hilton Grand Vacations analyst ratings.

Discovering Hilton Grand Vacations: A Closer Look

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company engaged in developing, marketing, selling, managing, and operating timeshare resorts, timeshare plans, and ancillary reservation services, under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates business in the following two segments: (i) Real estate sales and financing and (ii) Resort operations and club management. The majority of the company's revenue is earned through the Real estate sales and financing segment, which generates revenue from VOI sales, and Financing.

Key Indicators: Hilton Grand Vacations's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Hilton Grand Vacations faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.69% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hilton Grand Vacations's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hilton Grand Vacations's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.15%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hilton Grand Vacations's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.44. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HGV

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for HGV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.