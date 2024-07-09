5 Analysts Assess Healthcare Realty Trust: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $16.4, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Marking an increase of 6.49%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $15.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Healthcare Realty Trust by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $17.00 $16.00 Joseph Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $16.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $16.00 $15.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Healthcare Realty Trust. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Healthcare Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Healthcare Realty Trust's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company focuses on owning, leasing, and managing outpatient facilities and other healthcare properties. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy. It works with developers that have strong ties to a local health system and physicians. The company works to invest in outpatient facilities that are integral to a hospital's operations. It generates all of its revenue in the United States.

Key Indicators: Healthcare Realty Trust's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Healthcare Realty Trust faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.84% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Healthcare Realty Trust's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -95.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.49%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Healthcare Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.84.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

