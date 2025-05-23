5 Analysts Assess Hamilton Lane: What You Need To Know

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $157.8, with a high estimate of $167.00 and a low estimate of $147.00. This current average has decreased by 5.4% from the previous average price target of $166.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Hamilton Lane among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $166.00 $147.00 Ken Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $167.00 $176.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $157.00 $190.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $147.00 $152.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $152.00 $169.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hamilton Lane. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Lane compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Hamilton Lane's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hamilton Lane's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hamilton Lane analyst ratings.

Delving into Hamilton Lane's Background

Hamilton Lane Inc is a private market investment solutions provider in the United States. It works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world. The company offers a range of investment solutions across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity, venture capital and impact. The company generate revenues mainly from management and advisory fees.

A Deep Dive into Hamilton Lane's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hamilton Lane's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 34.33% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hamilton Lane's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 31.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Hamilton Lane's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.57, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

