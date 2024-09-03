5 Analysts Assess HA Sustainable: What You Need To Know

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of HA Sustainable (NYSE:HASI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $38.6, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 20.63% increase from the previous average price target of $32.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of HA Sustainable among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Announces Outperform $41.00 - Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $32.00 $28.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $44.00 $30.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $34.00 $31.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $42.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to HA Sustainable. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of HA Sustainable compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

All You Need to Know About HA Sustainable

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc is a climate investment firm that actively partners with clients to deploy real assets that facilitate the energy transition. It invests in behind-the-meter (BTM) building or facility-specific distributed energy projects which reduce energy usage or cost, Grid-connected (GC) renewable energy projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar, solar-plus-storage, and onshore wind, to generate power production and Fuels, Transport & Nature projects.

A Deep Dive into HA Sustainable's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: HA Sustainable displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 68.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: HA Sustainable's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 42.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HA Sustainable's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: HA Sustainable's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.82, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

