5 Analysts Assess Frontier Group Holdings: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Frontier Group Holdings, revealing an average target of $9.55, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $7.25. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 31.72% increase from the previous average price target of $7.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Frontier Group Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Trent Citigroup Announces Neutral $7.25 - Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $10.00 $7.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $14.00 $10.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $8.00 $6.00 Atul Maheswari UBS Raises Neutral $8.50 $6.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Frontier Group Holdings

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is an ultra-low-cost carrier whose business is focused on Low Fares Done Right. The company owns a fleet of 120 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, consisting of 13 A320ceos, 82 A320neos, 21 A321ceos and 4 A321neos. The use of these aircraft, their seating configuration, weight-saving tactics, and baggage process have all contributed to the ability to continue to be the fuel-efficient of all the U.S. The Company is managed as a single business unit that provides air transportation for passengers. Majority of revenue is from Domestic flight follow by International.

Breaking Down Frontier Group Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Frontier Group Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.46% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Frontier Group Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.29%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Frontier Group Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.19%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Frontier Group Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.88%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Frontier Group Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.4. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

