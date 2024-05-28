5 Analysts Assess Franklin Covey: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $57.0, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.94%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Franklin Covey by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $95.00 $100.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $45.00 $55.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $55.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Franklin Covey. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Franklin Covey compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Franklin Covey's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Franklin Covey's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Franklin Covey analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global company focused on organizational performance improvement. It focuses on providing time management and effectiveness training for individuals and corporations via online training as well as in-person workshops and events. The company provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement. It operates in the business segments of Direct Offices, Education practice, and International Licensees. The company derives revenue from providing training and consulting services, and through the selling of books, audio media, and other related products. It has a business presence in the United States and other international countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Franklin Covey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Franklin Covey's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 29 February, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.68% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Franklin Covey's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.42%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Franklin Covey's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Franklin Covey's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FC

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2021 Roth Capital Maintains Buy Apr 2021 Roth Capital Maintains Buy Apr 2020 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.