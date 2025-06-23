5 Analysts Assess FMC: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on FMC (NYSE:FMC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $46.8, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. Observing a 5.41% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $44.40.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive FMC is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $41.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $53.00 $49.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $41.00 $38.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $43.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $49.00 $51.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FMC. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FMC compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for FMC's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of FMC's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

FMC is a pure-play global crop protection company with a fairly balanced product portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop protection companies and focuses on the development of new products, including biologicals, through its research and development pipeline.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: FMC's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.79%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: FMC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FMC's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.35% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FMC's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: FMC's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

