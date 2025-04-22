5 Analysts Assess Extreme Networks: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $19.6, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Experiencing a 2.0% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $20.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Extreme Networks. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mike Genovese |Rosenblatt |Lowers |Buy | $18.00|$22.00 | |Mike Genovese |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $22.00|$22.00 | |Eric Martinuzzi |Lake Street |Raises |Hold | $16.00|$15.00 | |Mike Genovese |Rosenblatt |Raises |Buy | $22.00|$21.00 | |Ryan Koontz |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $20.00|$20.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Extreme Networks. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Extreme Networks compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Extreme Networks compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Extreme Networks's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Extreme Networks's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Inc provides cloud networking solutions and industry services and support. Extreme designs, develops, and manufactures wired, wireless, and software-defined wide area-network (SD- WAN) infrastructure equipment, software and cloud-based network management solutions. The company's cloud solution is a single platform that offers unified network management of wireless access points, switches, and SD-WAN. The company operates in a single segment which develops and markets network infrastructure equipment. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

A Deep Dive into Extreme Networks's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Extreme Networks's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.74%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Extreme Networks's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Extreme Networks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 17.59%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.52, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

