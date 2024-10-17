5 Analysts Assess Bioceres Crop Solutions: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Bioceres Crop Solutions and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $12.9, accompanied by a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average represents a 25.43% decrease from the previous average price target of $17.30.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Bioceres Crop Solutions. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $10.00 $12.50 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $12.50 $17.00 Scott Fortune Roth MKM Lowers Buy $13.00 $15.00 Ben Klieve Lake Street Lowers Buy $13.00 $25.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $16.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bioceres Crop Solutions. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bioceres Crop Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Bioceres Crop Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bioceres Crop Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Bioceres Crop Solutions: A Closer Look

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions, including seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants and fertilizers. The company has developed a multi-discipline and multi-product platform capable of providing solutions throughout the entire crop cycle, from pre-planting to transportation and storage. The business divisions consist of crop protection, seed and integrated products, and crop nutrition. The company derives majority of its revenue from the crop protection division. Its product includes fertilizers, inoculants, adjuvants, crop protection solutions and seeds.

A Deep Dive into Bioceres Crop Solutions's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bioceres Crop Solutions displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 47.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Bioceres Crop Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bioceres Crop Solutions's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bioceres Crop Solutions's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.19%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Bioceres Crop Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.86. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

