5 Analysts Assess Bank of Hawaii: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $65.6, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.15% increase from the previous average price target of $61.80.

The standing of Bank of Hawaii among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $67.00 $60.00 Andrew Liesch Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $61.00 $70.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Neutral $70.00 $63.00 Andrew Liesch Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $70.00 $58.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $60.00 $58.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp provides a broad range of financial products and services predominantly to customers in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. The Bank's subsidiaries are engaged in equipment leasing, securities brokerage, investment advisory services, and providing credit insurance. It is organized into three business segments for management reporting purposes: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. Majority of the revenue is generated from Consumer Banking segment which offers a broad range of financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products; private banking and international client banking services; trust services; investment management; and institutional investment advisory services.

Key Indicators: Bank of Hawaii's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Bank of Hawaii faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.47% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank of Hawaii's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank of Hawaii's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bank of Hawaii's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.52. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

