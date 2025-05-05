5 Analysts Assess Adaptive Biotechnologies: What You Need To Know

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Adaptive Biotechnologies, presenting an average target of $10.2, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has increased by 24.39% from the previous average price target of $8.20.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Adaptive Biotechnologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $9.00 $7.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $10.00 $9.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $9.00 $8.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $11.00 $7.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $12.00 $10.00

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Adaptive Biotechnologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Adaptive Biotechnologies compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Adaptive Biotechnologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is a company advancing the field of immune-driven medicine by harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its clinical diagnostic product, clonoSEQ, is test authorized by the FDA for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease (MRD) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM), B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and is also available as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test (LDT) for patients with other lymphoid cancers, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Adaptive Biotechnologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.24% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Adaptive Biotechnologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -56.92%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adaptive Biotechnologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -15.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adaptive Biotechnologies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.46.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

