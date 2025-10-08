5 Amazon Items Smart Seniors Should Buy During Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is going on Oct. 7 and 8, offering seniors up to 73% off or more on their favorite Amazon products and some new upgrades. From technology that makes life easier to cozy apparel that keeps you warm as temperatures cool, here are five Amazon items smart seniors should buy on Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon Echo Auto

Price: $14.99 (73% off)

Introducing the Alexa designed for your car. The second generation Amazon Echo Auto Smart Speaker is a hands-free device that allows you to focus on driving. Features include music apps such as Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify, as well as different radio stations. Listen to podcasts, audiobooks or call your contacts to let them know you’re on the road or running behind.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus

Price: $79.99 (47% off)

Know when your Amazon packages arrive and who’s at the door, whether you’re home or away, with the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus. This video doorbell offers motion detection, privacy zones and Color Night Vision, allowing you to keep an eye on your yard and garage after dark. Other valuable features include alerts and two-way talk. Requires a Wi-Fi connection. At nearly half the price during Prime Big Deal Days, it’s a great buy.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet

Price: $104.99 (45% off)

At 45% off on Amazon, this kids’ tablet is a great value — keeping your grandchildren engaged and entertained — whether you join them or slip away to prepare dinner. The Fire HD 10 Kids Amazon Fire Pro Tablet features ad-free content, parental controls and built-in software that protects their privacy and blocks malware and spyware. A great gift to put under the tree or for any time. Recommended for children ages six to 12.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Oversized Quilted Coat

Price: $38.90 (30% off)

There’s nothing like wrapping yourself up in a comfy oversized coat to keep you warm as temperatures drop. The Amazon Essentials Women’s Oversized Quilted Coat from Amazon is water-resistant for rainy days and comes in sizes from X-Small to 6X.Choose from an assortment of colors to complement your wardrobe, including eggshell white, dark olive, navy, light brown, sage green, black, deep brown or neon pink to make a statement.

Amazon Essentials Men’s Relaxed-Fit Collared Cardigan Sweater

Price: $22.69 (32% off)

The Amazon Essentials Men’s Relaxed-Fit Collared Cardigan Sweater gives a modern update to a timeless classic. Knit from 100% breathable cotton, this garment is comfortable for active seniors and designed for easy mobility. The front button closure adds a touch of sophistication, while versatile color options — including sand heather, navy, black and camel heather — make it easy to pair with any wardrobe. For proper care, machine wash and dry flat.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary.

