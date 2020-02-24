Earnings season continues to roll on with over 800 companies expected to report this week, making it a busy week for reports.

While most of the S&P 500 has now reported, many of the small and mid-cap companies have not.

This is a big week for the retail companies as a dozen of them will be reporting earnings, including several of the big guns like JC Penney and Macy’s.

But some have better earnings surprise charts than others. In fact, several are what you might call “Earnings All Stars” as they have a great earnings track record and shares are near 5-year highs.

Who are these hidden retail gems?

5 Amazing Retail Earnings Charts

1. Home Depot HD is a beast. It has beat every quarter for 5 years. Impressive. And shares have recently broken out to yet another 5-year high. Shares are up 9.8% year-to-date. It’s trading at 23x, so it’s not cheap. But what do you pay for one of the best retailers in the business?

2. The TJX Companies TJX has only missed one time in 5 years and shares are at new 5-year highs. The discount retailers have been some of the best performers of the recovery. TJX was up 25% over the last year. With the consumer still confident, will TJX remain at the top of the retail heap?

3. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LOW has busted out to new 5-year highs after it put together a solid earnings beat streak in the last year. It has beat 5 out of the last 6 quarters. Can it keep this momentum?

4. Crocs, Inc. CROX had gained as much as 50% in 2019 before sliding as 2020 began. Shares are down 14.5% year-to-date. It has beat 7 quarters in a row, though, so it has a nice earnings surprise streak going. Will another beat turn the shares around?

5. Steve Madden, Ltd. SHOO hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. Impressive. But shares have slid 17% in 2020 and are off the recent 5-year highs. Is it profit-taking or worries over the coronavirus impacts?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.