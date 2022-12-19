Personal Finance

5 Amazing New Year’s Eve Finds at Dollar Tree

December 19, 2022 — 07:00 pm EST

If you're hosting a New Year's Eve party this year, head to Dollar Tree for all of the party supplies you need. The discount store sells champagne glasses, serving ware and even sparkling cider for less than you'd pay at a traditional retailer.

Here's a look at some of the best New Year's Eve deals you can get at Dollar Tree.

Flutes of pink rose champagne garnished with red raspberries and green thyme make for a festive cocktail gathering.

Tapered Glass Champagne Flutes

Stock up for your New Year's Eve toast with these glass Champagne flutes, which sell for $1.25 per piece.

Colorful group of plastic plates on the shelf.

Silver-Rimmed White Plastic Plates

Avoid any major cleanup by stocking up on these elegant plastic plates. A six-pack costs $1.25.

group-of-sweet-and-salty-snacks-perfect-for-binge-watching-picture-id1149135424

Square Silver Plastic Bowls

A four-pack of disposable silver serving bowls sells for $1.25. They're perfect for holding snacks and party treats.

new year celebration with champagne.

Martinelli's Sparkling Cider

As an alternative to Champagne, consider buying a case of Martinelli's Sparkling Cider. Twelve bottles retail for just $15 at Dollar Tree.

Gold and black decoration with fir-tree branch.

Dark Gold Plastic Table Covers

Complement your silver serving dishes and bowls with a festive gold table cover. A 54-inch-by-108-inch cover sells for $1.25.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the items listed in this article.

