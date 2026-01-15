5 Amazing Dividend-Paying Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks With Huge Growth Potential

Key Points

High-growth tech stocks aren't supposed to pay dividends. At least, that's what we've all been told. But that's not necessarily true anymore. Some major artificial intelligence (AI) players are seeing huge share price growth thanks to the boom in artificial intelligence spending. The massive AI megatrend has also transformed some sleepy dividend players into fast-growing AI infrastructure plays.

Of course, that can cause problems for dividend investors, too. Cooling and electrical system manufacturer Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), for instance, has raised its dividend 525% over the past three years, but it's currently yielding just 0.1% thanks to AI-powered share price appreciation. Meanwhile, memory chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has seen its dividend yield tumble from 0.9% to its current 0.1% as a result of AI-fueled gains in its stock price.

Luckily, there are still some AI growth companies out there that offer decent dividend yields. They could also see significant share price gains. Here are five of these amazing dividend-paying AI stocks with huge growth potential.

1. Broadcom: 0.7% dividend yield

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) was once a sleepy provider of connectivity devices, optical products, and data communication and storage infrastructure. That all changed with the development of AI. Broadcom's optic interconnect technology and custom accelerators became crucial for creating AI "clusters" that maximize processing power within a single application.

As the company jumped to the front of the pack in providing this specialized AI infrastructure, its stock price jumped as well, soaring more than 680% in the last five years.

That price gain wreaked havoc on the company's dividend yield, which briefly hit an all-time high of 6.7% in 2020. Although Broadcom has upped its dividend every year since 2016 -- often quite substantially -- its rising share price has caused the yield to sink to its current level.

Expect management to continue to offer annual dividend increases, though, which could get this payout back to around its 2.2% average. But if the stock continues to soar and keeps the dividend low, it's still a win for investors.

2. Microsoft: 0.71% dividend yield

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) began paying a quarterly dividend in 2004, and it has increased it every year since 2006, for a total of 20 consecutive years of dividend increases.

As a $3.5 trillion company with a share price that's more than doubled over the last five years, though, its dividend yield has dropped substantially since the mid-2010s, when it briefly topped 3%. Its current 0.71% yield is near a record low.

Microsoft was an early investor in ChatGPT's parent OpenAI, and still owns a 27% stake in the company. It has successfully integrated AI elements into its Azure cloud platform and its popular Office 365 products through its Copilot tool. It's likely to remain an AI leader for years to come.

3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: 0.95% dividend yield

Chipmaking behemoth Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is the world's largest chipmaking foundry in terms of capacity. Because it fabricates chips for other companies as opposed to designing them itself, it's an essential part of global AI infrastructure.

Due to its dominance in the world of high-end microchip fabrication, Taiwan Semiconductor's market cap has surged from about $400 billion three years ago to $1.7 trillion today. That's caused its dividend yield to plummet from about 2.2% to below 1%. With the world's appetite for high-end chips showing no sign of flagging, TSMC should remain top dog in its industry for years to come.

4. Cisco Systems: 2.2% dividend yield

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) had a breakout year in 2025 as its share price surged 30%. In the most recent quarter, it received $1.3 billion in AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers. Management expects to bring in more than $3 billion in revenue from AI hyperscalers in the current fiscal year.

It's easy to see why Cisco is picking up plenty of AI-related business. As one of the leading manufacturers of connectivity and cloud computing infrastructure equipment like wireless routers, switches, and cloud storage and security software, Cisco's products help AI models quickly and securely access the data that they process, and allow network users to seamlessly interface with AI clients.

Cisco began paying a quarterly dividend in 2011 and has increased it every year since. Its current 2.2% yield is actually low compared to its 10-year average of 3%. Cisco's stock should continue to rise along with AI infrastructure spending, and its robust dividend only sweetens the deal.

5. Texas Instruments: 2.9% dividend yield

More than just another semiconductor chipmaker, Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) manufactures products quite different from the high-end processors made by TSMC or the memory chips cranked out by Micron Technology.

Texas Instruments produces analog chips like amplifiers, logic gates, and switching regulators. These may not be as high-profile (or as expensive) as top-of-the-line GPUs, but they comprise the majority of chips in any electrical system, and Texas Instruments manufactures more than 80,000 of them and other critical components of AI systems.

In the first nine months of 2025, Texas Instruments' revenue from data centers shot up by more than 50% year over year. This revenue is likely to continue growing at breakneck speed, helping the company fund its generous dividend, which it's raised annually for 22 consecutive years. It may take the company a few quarters to find its footing, but Texas Instruments looks like one of the few AI stocks that the market has managed to overlook recently.

