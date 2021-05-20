5 Alternatives to Amazon Prime for Free Shipping on Everyday Purchases

You’ve finally done it: Spent part of the lockdown tallying all the streaming and other subscription services you’re paying for -- and decided it’s time to pare down. Amazon Prime didn’t make the cut, did it? So how will you get your online shopping done these days -- conveniently, all in one place, without exorbitant shipping fees that add up?

That’s where we step in. We’ve evaluated five alternatives to Amazon Prime for your consideration. Warning: There will be some compromises. You'll find supply may not be as wide and deep as Amazon. You may have to shop strategically to avoid shipping fees. Take a look.

Walmart+

The retail community is betting Walmart has the deep pockets to take on Amazon with its new Walmart+ subscription -- yes, subscription -- service.

What they sell : Automotive goods, baby supplies, books, children's toys and games, clothing, electronics, furniture, general household items, groceries, luggage, music/movies, office supplies, personal care products, pet supplies, sporting goods.

: Automotive goods, baby supplies, books, children's toys and games, clothing, electronics, furniture, general household items, groceries, luggage, music/movies, office supplies, personal care products, pet supplies, sporting goods. Annual membership fee : $98 after a 15-day free trial.

: $98 after a 15-day free trial. Shipping options : Free same-day shipping on eligible items. Grocery items require a $35 minimum spend to qualify for free shipping.

: Free same-day shipping on eligible items. Grocery items require a $35 minimum spend to qualify for free shipping. Return policy: Free for most items returned within 90 days of delivery. Select items are non-returnable.

Additional perks: Walmart+ members receive 5 cents off each gallon of gas at Walmart gas stations as well as Murphy stations and Sam’s Club fueling centers. Walmart+ members also have the option of shopping in-store with the Walmart app and use the scan & go feature for contactless shopping. Use the app to scan grocery items and pay at the self-checkout.

Walmart.com (Fee-Free)

What they sell : Appliances, automotive goods, baby supplies, books, clothing, electronics, furniture, general household items, groceries, movies/music, office supplies, personal care products, pet supplies.

: Appliances, automotive goods, baby supplies, books, clothing, electronics, furniture, general household items, groceries, movies/music, office supplies, personal care products, pet supplies. Annual membership fee : N/A.

: N/A. Shipping options : Free two-day shipping on eligible items with minimum purchase of $35. Up to five days on all other items,shipped free. Freight shipping is available for heavy or oversized orders, and cost is based on order size.

: Free two-day shipping on eligible items with minimum purchase of $35. Up to five days on all other items,shipped free. Freight shipping is available for heavy or oversized orders, and cost is based on order size. Return policy: Varies by department. Most unopened items can be returned up to 90 days after purchase.

Additional perks: Online order/in-store pick-up available for most items. Walmart grocery app subscribers can place orders and schedule a pick-up time. A Walmart team member will load your groceries in your car's trunk for you. Walmart credit cardholders can earn up to 3% back on online and grocery purchases.

Newegg.com

What they sell : Apparel, appliances, automotive goods, electronics, general household items, flowers and gifts, office supplies and furniture, toys and drones.

: Apparel, appliances, automotive goods, electronics, general household items, flowers and gifts, office supplies and furniture, toys and drones. Annual membership fee : N/A.

: N/A. Shipping options : Free only on items marked as such (Newegg doesn’t say what percentage of its products ship for free).

: Free only on items marked as such (Newegg doesn’t say what percentage of its products ship for free). Return policy: Free returns on defective items only (30-day window). Some items will be marked with a 45-day return policy.

Additional perks: Look for promo discount codes adjacent to items you wish to buy. Another way to save is to shop the Newegg Certified Refurbish Outlet.

Shoprunner.com

What they sell : A variety of goods ranging from apparel to fine jewelry to prescription glasses from more than 100 retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue, Cole Haan and Under Armour.

: A variety of goods ranging from apparel to fine jewelry to prescription glasses from more than 100 retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue, Cole Haan and Under Armour. Annual membership fee : Complimentary membership for existing PayPal members, Mastercard World and World Elite cardholders and American Express U.S. Consumer and Small Business cardholders. All others must pay a $79 fee.

: Complimentary membership for existing PayPal members, Mastercard World and World Elite cardholders and American Express U.S. Consumer and Small Business cardholders. All others must pay a $79 fee. Shipping options: Free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase at most participating stores.

Return policy: Free. Each retailer under the Shoprunner banner has different return windows, from one week to one year.

Target.com

What they sell : Appliances (small), baby supplies, books, clothing, electronics, furniture, general household items, groceries, movies/music, office supplies, personal care products, pet supplies.

: Appliances (small), baby supplies, books, clothing, electronics, furniture, general household items, groceries, movies/music, office supplies, personal care products, pet supplies. Annual membership fee : N/A.

: N/A. Shipping options : Free two-day shipping with minimum purchase of $35 or when you use your Target REDcard (no annual fee). Same-day delivery is available through Shipt app.

: Free two-day shipping with minimum purchase of $35 or when you use your Target REDcard (no annual fee). Same-day delivery is available through Shipt app. Return policy: Most unopened items can be returned within 90 days of purchase (if purchased with a Target REDcard, add 30 more days). Electronics and entertainment items must be returned within 30 days of purchase. Mobile phones must be returned within 14 days of purchase. Apple products must be returned within 15 days of purchase.

Additional perks: Online order/in-store pick-up on most items. Pharmacy services, such as online prescription renewal, are available. Target app subscribers can place orders and select the drive-up pick-up option. Upon arrival, a Target team member will load your car's trunk for you. Target REDcard holders receive 5% off on purchases and early access to new product releases.

