5 Airports With the Most Expensive Flights

With the holiday season right around the corner, many Americans will find themselves at the airport soon, visiting family and friends. What’s more, some of those travelers might find themselves at an airport with surprisingly increased airfare.

Find Out: Dave Ramsey: 7 Vacation Splurges That Are a Waste of Money

Read Next: 9 Easy Ways To Grow Your Wealth in 2024

Don’t panic about airfare just yet — per a recent article by SmartAsset, airfare in the United States only increased on average by $7, from $381 to $388 in last year. That’s slower and lower than the average domestic inflation rate.

Despite that fact, there are a number of airports where, conversely, prices hiked as much as 10% (wave hello, Metro Oakland International in Oakland, California, where domestic airfare averages jumped from $276 per flight to $304). Elsewhere, flights became the most expensive out of these three airports: Ted Stevens Anchorage Internal in Alaska ($544), Washington Dulles International in Washington D.C. ($496) and Detroit Metro Wayne County in Michigan ($456).

Worried increased airfare might impact you? Here are the five airports where prices made the highest leap, according to SmartAsset.

OAK: Metro Oakland International (Oakland, California)

One-year airfare change: 10.04%

10.04% Average domestic airfare (2024): $303.55

$303.55 Average domestic airfare (2023): $275.86

$275.86 Average domestic airfare (2022): $261.97

$261.97 Two-year airfare change: 15.87%

15.87% Number of passengers in 2023: 268,118

Explore More: 3 Places To Travel That Are Like Hawaii but Way Cheaper

BOI: Boise Air Terminal (Boise, Idaho)

One-year airfare change: 9.55%

9.55% Average domestic airfare (2024): $420.94

$420.94 Average domestic airfare (2023): $384.24

$384.24 Average domestic airfare (2022): $358.01

$358.01 Two-year airfare change: 17.58%

17.58% Number of passengers in 2023: 127,913

SNA: John Wayne Airport-Orange County (Santa Ana, California)

One-year airfare change: 8.36%

8.36% Average domestic airfare (2024): $408.31

$408.31 Average domestic airfare (2023): $376.81

$376.81 Average domestic airfare (2022): $326.68

$326.68 Two-year airfare change: 24.99%

24.99% Number of passengers in 2023: 268,194

LAS: Harry Reid International (Las Vegas, Nevada)

One-year airfare change: 8.20%

8.20% Average domestic airfare (2024): $292.04

$292.04 Average domestic airfare (2023): $269.92

$269.92 Average domestic airfare (2022): $239.77

$239.77 Two-year airfare change: 21.80%

21.80% Number of passengers in 2023: 672,945

BUR: Bob Hope (Burbank, California)

One-year airfare change: 8.12%

8.12% Average domestic airfare (2024): $308.72

$308.72 Average domestic airfare (2023): $285.53

$285.53 Average domestic airfare (2022): $242.03

$242.03 Two-year airfare change: 27.55%

27.55% Number of passengers in 2023: 166,485

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Airports With the Most Expensive Flights

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.