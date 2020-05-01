5 Aircraft Types Exiting American Airlines' Fleet

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group said it is retiring five types of aircraft of older, less fuel-efficient aircraft from its fleet amid a period of record low demand for air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, American Airlines had said it was planning to accelerate the retirement of some older aircraft from its fleet sooner than originally planned. The company will retire a total of about 100 older aircraft.

The airline has officially retired its Embraer E190 and Boeing 767 fleets, which were originally scheduled to retire only by the end of this year.

The Embraer E190 aircraft joined the US Airways fleet in 2006, prior to joining American's fleet in 2013. The twenty aircraft in American's fleet flew domestic routes, with extensive support for American Airlines Shuttle.

The older Boeing 767-300ER aircraft joined American Airlines in 1988. As of January 1, 2020, the airline had seventeen of these aircraft in its fleet, which flew on mainly trans-Atlantic routes, with some domestic, Hawaii and Latin America service.

American Airlines has also accelerated the retirement of its 34 aging Boeing 757s and nine Airbus A330-300 aircraft. The Boeing 757-200 aircraft joined the America West fleet in 1987 and American in 1989. They flew mostly mainland domestic and Hawaii routes, with some trans-Atlantic and Latin America service.

The Airbus A330-300 joined the US Airways fleet in 2000, prior to joining American's fleet in 2013. These aircraft flew mainly trans-Atlantic routes, with some domestic service.

Additionally, American is retiring 19 Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft, which joined the PSA Airlines fleet in 2003. These airplanes flew domestic routes on the East Coast, with service primarily from American's hubs in Charlotte, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; and Philadelphia.

American Airlines noted that the move to exit these older types of aircraft will save cost and bring about efficiencies related to operating fewer aircraft, while it continues to receive new deliveries of the Airbus A321neo, the Boeing 737 MAX and 787 family.

The airline will also have a more simplified narrow-body fleet with just two cockpit types - the Airbus A320 and the Boeing 737 families. This is expected to benefit the company's operational performance through training efficiency and streamlined maintenance.

