5 AI Stocks Are Pulling Back—Which Growth Catalysts Still Look Strongest?

Spending fears have put AI stocks in correction or consolidation as of late July, but it is unlikely the uptrends in leading names have ended.

The biggest hurdles are fear and summer trading conditions, which often leave markets trending sideways with price action disconnected from reality. The critical details are that AI spending trends remain intact, pointing to strength for those providing utility to the industry. They are likely to see robust revenue and earnings gains in the back half, when normalized trading resumes, triggering their markets back into action.

Advanced Micro Devices: Major AI Infrastructure Catalysts in 2026

There are numerous semiconductor stocks with 2026 tailwinds, but Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rules them all.

It has emerged as AI-critical for its CPUs and GPUs and also has meaningful exposure to edge, embedded, and personal computing markets.

Price action in 2026 reflects a growing certainty that the back half will produce accelerating hypergrowth in excess of existing consensus figures, and the catalyst to drive it even higher is at hand.

Advanced Micro Devices Q2 results are expected to be strong, but the guidance will be stronger. It will include forecasts for MI450 and Helios rack sales, significant for the structural shift they represent. With MI450 available at rack scale, hyperscalers are lining up to buy them, elevating AMD alongside NVIDIA as a primary source of AI-capable computing hardware and systems.

The likely outcome is that AMD accelerates revenue growth above 200% year-over-year and sustains the pace for several quarters. Analysts, meanwhile, are lifting price targets on the heels of CEO Lisa Su’s total addressable market (TAM) increases, pointing to more than 100% upside at the high end of their range.

Micron: Tight HBM Supply Supports a Multi-Year Growth Outlook

Micron’s (NASDAQ: MU) summer price pullback is a market disconnect because its outlook has only strengthened.

Competition is increasing with SK hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) investing in new US facilities, but market dynamics support the move and point to strength for all high-bandwidth memory (HBM) manufacturers through the decade's end.

As it stands, Micron has completed price-and-volume agreements for its entire 2026 HBM supply, while management expects DRAM and NAND supply-demand conditions to remain tight beyond 2027. Major customers are also entering multiyear supply agreements with pricing protections.

Estimates vary but point to HBM pricing strength well into 2028, suggesting MU's growth and profitability streak has room to run.

Analyst trends also suggest this market has ample room to run, with coverage increasing, sentiment firming to Buy, a 45% upside forecast by the consensus, and the high-end target adding more than 50%.

Credo Technologies: Targets AI’s Scale-Up and Scale-Out Bottlenecks

Credo Technologies' (NASDAQ: CRDO) summer pullback is a natural market mechanic in a rapidly growing market.

Its products include Active Electrical Cables (AECs) that help unstick the data bottleneck for scale-up and scale-out solutions.

Spring results reflected growing demand for the product, as well as improving profitability, which are expected to continue in the upcoming report.

Catalysts include a string of acquisitions that firm its position in connectivity solutions, including optics and photonics hardware and software.

MarketBeat tracks 19 analysts rating Credo as a consensus of Buy; sentiment is firming, there is a 90% Buy-side bias, and more than 30% upside at the mid-point target and 70% at the high-end range.

Cloudflare: AI Monetization Layer at the Network Edge

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has emerged as AI-critical for several reasons, including its distributed network system, security, and development tools, but there is a bigger story at play.

The platform enables websites and content creators to monetize web traffic, including AI bots - critical in a world where Internet search responses have evolved into comprehensive AI answers.

Cloudflare’s Q1 results reflected strength across the network, while its July product announcements highlighted new tools and partnerships tied to agentic Internet traffic.

Analyst trends are pushing the market higher, with coverage increasing, sentiment firming, and the high price target of $330 implies approximately 24% upside.

AirJoule Transitions From Start-up to Active Operator

AirJoule (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is actively transitioning from start-up to active operator, with its Prime system design locked down and Core systems set for deployment this quarter.

The takeaway for investors is that deals with Carrier Global and Kubota affirm capacity to scale and deliver, with additional catalysts expected by year’s end.

The primary catalyst is regulatory approval from UL, enabling large-scale orders for its Prime system from industrial and hyperscale clients.

Analyst sentiment trends are optimistic but not yet robust: only five cover the stock, but they see approximately 95% upside relative to late July trading levels.

Institutional activity, on the other hand, reflects a more bullish outlook, with them owning more than 60% of the shares and accumulating aggressively.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.