5 AI ETFs You Need to Own Before the Global Market Hits $5 Trillion

Key Points

The global artificial intelligence ecosystem is forecast to expand 25-fold during the next seven years.

With so much money being plowed into AI development, the investment opportunities in this sector are still huge.

These five AI ETFs provide different strategies and exposure to the industry that could be a fit for your portfolio.

According to a recent report by UN Trade & Development (UNCTAD), it expects the global artificial intelligence (AI) market to hit $4.8 trillion by the end of 2033. Given the hundreds of billions of dollars being plowed into AI development right now, it's reasonable to think that the market could end up being even larger. That means that investing in the best AI exchange-traded funds (ETFs) still has plenty of upside potential.

Artificial intelligence stocks had a big year in 2025. Even though they've come down somewhat off their highs, two things are still clear: The industry has a lot of growth ahead of it, and there are still opportunities to invest.

The ETF marketplace has several good options to choose from that provide varying methods of getting exposure to the sector. Let's break down some of the biggest and best.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ: BOTZ) has more of an industrial tilt than you will find in other AI ETFs. Its more specific focus on robotics means you get less exposure to the Magnificent Seven stocks and more to global manufacturers.

At roughly 10 years old, this fund was one of the first to offer some degree of AI exposure. Although others have come along since then, focused more on the semiconductor and software sides of the industry, the Global X ETF's theme is a bit narrower and, therefore, provides better diversification than other similar funds.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence & Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence & Robotics ETF (NASDAQ: ROBT) tracks an index of AI and robotics companies that it categorizes as either "enablers," "engagers," or "enhancers."

Enablers make the building block components, such as machinery or semiconductors.

Engagers are the companies that design or create the products, software, or systems.

Enhancers provide value-added services to the ecosystem, but don't necessarily create their own products.

About 60% of the portfolio is dedicated to the engagers. That gives the fund a robotics tilt, but not as much as in the Global X fund.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: CHAT) offers a bit more of a targeted take on the sector by betting that generative AI specifically can be used for "significantly boosting enterprise productivity, efficiency, and decision-making."

The fund only invests in about 50 companies and is actively managed. That gives it the ability to remain nimble and adjust as market conditions change, an advantage in such a rapidly evolving market. The top five holdings -- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) -- are very familiar to tech investors. That makes it potentially not a whole lot different than investing in a diversified tech ETF, but with a 0.75% expense ratio -- the highest of the five.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation ETF

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: WTAI) goes for broader AI exposure. It targets companies "offering artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and contributing to the development and deployment of AI innovations."

Although it does a fairly good job of targeting some of the biggest AI businesses, it runs into some of the same issues as the Roundhill ETF. It has nearly 75% of its assets in U.S. companies, and five of the Magnificent Seven companies are in its top 10 holdings. That means comparatively less exposure to the global AI ecosystem and more reliance on a continued rally for U.S. mega-cap tech.

iShares AI Innovation & Tech Active ETF

The iShares AI Innovation & Tech Active ETF (NYSEMKT: BAI) is a relatively new entrant, having only launched in late 2024. But the iShares name brand has helped make it one of the largest, at about $8.6 billion in assets.

This fund is also actively managed and generally has a more concentrated portfolio (currently about 40 stocks). It too is focused on the U.S. mega-cap companies right now, including Nvidia, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Alphabet. I think the active management piece is preferable when investing in AI stocks, and this fund does a fairly good job of covering the bases. Still, it feels like there's some potential from overseas that's being missed out on.

David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.