5 Affordable U.S. Beaches To Visit This Summer

You don't have to travel far to reach an affordable beach destination for your summer travels. Travel app Omio identified the best American beach locales for budget-conscious travelers by comparing the average prices of ice cream, restaurant drinks and more at popular beaches across the U.S.

If your ideal vacation involves lounging on the sand, swimming among the waves and strolling along the boardwalk, consider visiting one of these U.S. beach destinations that won't break the bank.

1. Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia

Average cost of ice cream scoop: $1.00

$1.00 Average cost of soft drink: $2.48

$2.48 Average cost of beer: $5.00

Just as the name suggests, what sets this Jekyll Island beach apart is the driftwood that populates the shore. Driftwood Beach ranks No. 3 in the United States and No. 12 in the world on Tripadvisor's Best of the Best Beaches list.

2. Coligny Beach, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Average cost of ice cream scoop: $4.10

$4.10 Average cost of soft drink: $1.86

$1.86 Average cost of beer: $2.25

There's an abundance of amenities available at this popular beach, including outdoor showers, chair and umbrella rentals, and even free Wi-Fi. Across from the beach is Coligny Plaza, home to a large variety of restaurants and shops.

3. Playa de Isla Verde, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Average cost of ice cream scoop: $4.00

$4.00 Average cost of soft drink: $1.83

$1.83 Average cost of beer: $3.00

While you'll have to leave the mainland to visit this tropical beach, it's worth the trip. There's no shortage of things to do and enjoy at Playa de Isla Verde, including surfing lessons, other watersports and plenty of beach bars.

4. Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida

Average cost of ice cream scoop: $3.82

$3.82 Average cost of soft drink: $1.84

$1.84 Average cost of beer: $4.28

Although it's slightly pricier than Driftwood Beach, Siesta Beach edges out Driftwood for the No. 2 spot on Tripadvisor's Best of the Best Beaches in the United States list. Soft sand, plenty of sun and crystal-clear waters make this an appealing beach destination, and when you're ready to explore beyond the shore, there's a free trolley that makes it easy to get around.

5. Balneario Seven Seas, Fajardo, Puerto Rico

Average cost of ice cream scoop: $4.00

$4.00 Average cost of soft drink: $1.25

$1.25 Average cost of beer: $2.00

Not only does this beach destination boast the cheapest beers on this list, but it's also one of the cheapest places to stay. You can rent trailer homes right on the beach for just $25 to $50 per day.

