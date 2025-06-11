5 Affordable Trader Joe’s Frozen Foods Shoppers Rave About

Some frozen items at Trader Joe’s have rave reviews. Not only are they budget-friendly but they also are delicious, according to shoppers. Check out these top Trader Joe’s options to find out what the hype is about.

©Trader Joe’s

Chicken Tikka Masala

Price: $4.49

Trader Joe’s Chicken Tikka Masala has been part of the grocer’s frozen food lineup since 2009, and many Redditors agree that it’s delicious food at a good value. The dish includes chunks of roasted white-meat chicken in a creamy tomato-based curry sauce, with a side of cumin-flavored basmati rice. It’s mildly spiced and microwave-ready in under five minutes. The portion is filling, and the price is affordable under $4.50. To make the meal stretch further, Redditor user Waterview2023 recommended adding chopped spinach and garbanzo beans.

©Trader Joe’s

Beef Bulgogi

Price: $11.99

Trader Joe’s Beef Bulgogi comes fully marinated and ready to heat, making it an easy way to bring bold flavor to the table with minimal effort. The thinly sliced beef is seasoned with soy sauce, mirin, sesame oil and fruit juices for a mix of sweet and savory flavors. You can cook it on the stovetop or in the microwave, and it serves about three. One Redditor by the username PossibilityNo2419 said they make tacos with it and add shredded carrots, cabbage and cilantro.

©Trader Joe’s

Family Style Meat Lasagna

Price: $6.99

Trader Joe’s Family Style Meat Lasagna comes in a two-pound tray and serves about four. It’s made with layers of egg pasta, seasoned ground beef and pork, creamy ricotta, tangy tomato sauce, and a mix of mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheeses and takes about an hour to cook in the oven. One Reddit user by the name MM49916969 said it’s almost as good as the homemade lasagna they ate growing up, while user livw17 said they highly recommend it to anyone who likes lasagna.

©Trader Joe’s

Chocolate Croissants

Price: $5.99

Trader Joe’s frozen Chocolate Croissants come four to a box and are ready to proof and bake. After rising overnight, they bake into light and flaky golden pastries filled with gooey, semisweet Belgian chocolate. Redditor user Reedsandrights wrote that a friend who grew up in France considers these the best she’s had in the U.S. and very close to the pain au chocolat found in France. And at about $1.50 each, they’re a great deal.

©Trader Joe’s

Mandarin Orange Chicken

Price: $4.99

Trader Joe’s frozen Mandarin Orange Chicken has plenty of fans — some who say it’s better than takeout. The frozen bag includes chicken pieces with a crispy breading and a separate packet of sweet-and-spicy orange sauce. Baking the chicken and finishing it in a skillet with the warmed sauce is recommended, but it also can be prepared in the microwave. One shopper said they sprayed the chicken with ghee and avocado oil and air fried the chicken. Then, they dressed up the sauce with lemon juice and orange peel.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

