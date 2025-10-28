5 Affordable Thanksgiving Treats To Buy at Costco

It’s never too early to start making a Thanksgiving shopping list. Households feeding a crowd this year will find some of the best Thanksgiving treats available at Costco. These treats have more than enough pieces or slices to go around, and they’re priced competitively to ensure shoppers save money.

From pie to coffee cake, here are the five most affordable Thanksgiving treats worth buying at Costco. And if you’re a retiree, bookmark these Costco essentials to buy before fall ends.

Kirkland Signature Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Price: $11.34

Kirkland Signature cinnamon coffee cake makes a great breakfast treat to enjoy ahead of Thanksgiving dinner. This all-butter cake is made with cocoa and butter cinnamon streusel. Each loaf is also generously sized to cut and serve in slices to feed a crowd.

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

Price: $7.93

Who could say no to Kirkland Signature pumpkin-flavored streusel muffins?

Each set comes with eight freshly baked muffins, coming out to spend 99 cents per muffin. And if your Costco is sold out of the pumpkin flavors, check out their other tasty alternatives in mantecada, blueberries and cream or triple chocolate.

Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites

Price: $10.20

These Kirkland Signature caramel apple strudel bites are the perfect dessert to bring along for an office Thanksgiving potluck or Friendsgiving event.

Inside every container are 12 bites made with an all-butter pastry, caramel apple filling and topped with crystal sugar.

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie

Price: $6.80

The price, and taste, of Kirkland Signature pumpkin pie is simply too good to pass up. Weighing in at a generous 58 ounces, it’s not a bad idea to buy a few pies if you’re planning to attend several Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving events this year.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of Oct. 27, 2025, and are subject to change.

