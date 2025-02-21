5 Affordable Places to Live In California With Easy Access to Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California, is home to beautiful year-round weather, pristine beaches and mountain views, not to mention Hollywood entertainment and attractions. However, the City of Angels is also the second most expensive city in the U.S. to live, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The steep cost has led Southern Californians to seek cheaper housing outside the city limits. Here are some affordable Southern California communities with easy access to Los Angeles.

Desert Hot Springs

Median home listing price: $449K

Median home selling price: $375K

Average price per square foot: $263

Desert Hot Springs is located in the Coachella Valley in Riverside County and is approximately two hours from Los Angeles by car. Popular neighborhoods include Desert Hot Springs Highlands, Wardman Heights and Desert Springs Estates. The area is popular for its hot springs, hence the name. Home prices range from $9.5K to $25M.

Lancaster

Median home listing price: $485K

Median home selling price: $464K

Average price per square foot: $273

Lancaster is about an hour away from Los Angeles by car and offers public transportation to LA by bus or train. The supply is greater than the demand, according to Realtor.com, so you might get a great deal. Homes in Lancaster range from $3K to $34M.

Palmdale

Median home listing price: $550K

Median home selling price: $512.5 K

Average price per square foot: $280

Situated in the Antelope Valley, Palmdale is about 1.5 hours away from Los Angeles. Popular neighborhoods to consider include Rancho Vista, Joshua Hill and Anaverde. Home prices range from $6K to $442M.

Idyllwild

Median home listing price: $525K

Median home selling price: $509K

Average price per square foot: $394

Nestled among the San Jacinto Mountains in Riverside County, California. Idyllwild is a two-hour car drive from Los Angeles. Desirable neighborhoods in this unincorporated community include West Ridge, Idyllwild Mountain Park and Forest Lake Estate. Home prices range from $3K to $2million.

Fontana

Median home listing price: $670K

Median home selling price: $653K

Average price per square foot: $359

A 59-minute drive to Los Angeles, Fontana is located in the Inland Empire. Rumor has it that Al Capone had a secret hideaway there. You can take a day trip to Santa Monica for $92 per person, according to Trip Advisor. Popular attractions in Fontana include the Auto Club Speedway and Fontana Park. The area features a rich cultural heritage. Home prices range from $3.9K to $17.5M, according to realtor.com data.e Auto Club Speedway and Fontana Park. The area features a rich cultural heritage. Home prices range from $3.9K to $17.5M.

Financial data is from Realtor.com

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Affordable Places to Live In California With Easy Access to Los Angeles

