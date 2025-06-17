5 Affordable and Delicious Snacks To Buy at Costco Ahead of the Fourth of July

If you’ll be hosting a party this Independence Day, now is a great time to stock up on supplies and beat the rush. While you might have to wait until closer to the holiday to buy perishable food items, there are a number of snacks you can buy at Costco now to have on hand for the Fourth of July. And if you’re hosting a large group, buying in bulk is a great way to save money.

Here are some of the best options for affordable and delicious snacks you can buy at Costco for your Fourth of July bash.

Kirkland Signature Extra Fancy Salted Mixed Nuts

Price: $16.59 for 2 1/2 pounds

Costco’s house-brand nut mix includes cashews, almonds, pecans, Brazil nuts and macadamia nuts. They’re a popular snack choice among Costco shoppers, with a 4.6 out of 5-star rating and over 1,000 reviews.

Boulder Canyon Kettle Style Potato Chips Variety Pack

Price: $20.79 for 36 1-ounce bags

This variety pack of Boulder Canyon potato chips contains two bags of Spicy Green Chili flavor, 14 bags of Classic Sea Salt flavor and 10 bags of Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper flavor. One buyer commented that these chips are “absolutely delicious!”

Utz Pub Crunchy Snack Mix

Price: $10.99 for 44 ounces

No party is complete without a party mix, and this Utz snack mix is sure to please. This Costco snack offering has 4.4 out of 5 stars and over 1,500 reviews.

GoGo Squeez Organic Applesauce Variety Pack

Price: $17.99 for 28 3.2-ounce pouches

If there will be kids at your party, having some child-friendly pouches on hand is a smart idea. This GoGo Squeez applesauce variety pack contains four different flavors of applesauce.

Sugar Bowl Bakery Brownie Bites

Price: $8.99 for 32 brownie bites

For a sweet treat, these individually-wrapped brownie bites will hit the spot. “These bites were perfectly slightly crispy on the outside, and gooey delicious on the inside — the perfect brownie bite!” one reviewer wrote.

Editor’s note: Pricing is accurate as of June 16, 2025. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

