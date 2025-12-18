5 2026 Social Security Changes to Know About Today

Key Points

Current and future workers are going to be affected by changes to Social Security in 2026.

Planning for Social Security changes early is important.

The changes to Social Security could affect the amount of money you have.

Social Security has been keeping seniors out of poverty and enhancing their financial security for close to 90 years. Throughout that time, there have been a few major changes to how Social Security's retirement benefits work. For example, lawmakers imposed taxes on benefits over a certain amount of income. They also pushed Full Retirement Age, or the age when you can claim standard benefits, until later in life.

These are major changes that were ushered in through legislation and that have impacted future retirees in profound ways. There are also some additional changes that happen each year automatically based on the design of the program.

It's important that retirees know about the modifications that happen with their retirement benefits over time. Understanding the details is a key part of retirement planning, as it allows seniors to make more informed choices about their financial future.

To help you be prepared for what your finances will look like in your later years if you are a senior collecting Social Security benefits next year, let's take a look at five key changes that could affect you in 2026.

Here's what they are.

1. Full retirement age is changing

The first change was ushered in by legislation in the 1980s, and it has had a huge impact on retiree finances. This is a change to Social Security's Full Retirement Age that's happening in 2026.

Full retirement age is the age you must reach before claiming benefits if you don't want your Social Security check reduced by early filing penalties. Any month you claim before FRA will result in a reduced benefit for life, since these penalties cut 5/9 of 1% per month from your standard benefit for each of the first 36 months of an early claim and 5/12 of 1% for any prior month before that.

FRA was once 65 for everyone, but reforms in 1983 gradually pushed it back, and it's been changing over the years. In 2026, it will change for the last time. It will be 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later.

Anyone who turns 66 next year will have to wait extra time to get their benefit, as those who turned 66 in 2025 only had to wait until 66 and 10 months.

Retirees need to know about this delay, as claiming before 67 could mean you need to rely more on distributions from retirement plans since Social Security will provide less money each month.

2. The benefit is changing

There is also another big change coming that will impact seniors. It's a change to the amount of the monthly benefits that will be deposited into retirees' bank accounts next year.

This change is happening because periodic Social Security cost-of-living adjustments are built into the program. COLAs exist to help ensure benefits don't erode in value due to inflation, and retirees get a raise most years because of them. In 2026, retirees are getting a 2.8% COLA, so their monthly benefits will increase.

3. The rules for earning Social Security eligibility are changing

Current workers will be impacted by changes to Social Security as well, in the form of changes to the eligibility rules. Workers must earn 40 work credits to get benefits, which can be earned at a rate of four per year at most. Work credits are earned based on generating enough income and paying enough tax into the Social Security benefits system.

In 2025, a work credit could be earned for every $1,810 in earnings, while in 2026, it will take $1,890 to earn a work credit. Those who were close to these thresholds may find themselves not earning the full four potential work credits available in 2026 due to the change.

4. There are new work limits for Social Security

Rules for working while collecting Social Security will affect seniors who work while receiving benefits and have not yet reached full retirement age. After FRA, you can work as much as you want. Before it, you cannot. The rules on how much you can earn are changing in 2026.

In 2025, if you don't hit FRA all year, you temporarily lose $1 in benefits for every $2 earned above $23,400, while in 2026, you lose $1 in benefits for every $2 earned above $24,480. For those who will hit FRA sometime during the year, the 2025 rules said you lose $1 in benefits for every $3 earned above $62,160, while this number is going up to $65,160 in 2026.

Eventually, this money comes back to you when your benefit is recalculated at FRA to account for missed benefits. But higher work limits mean that you get to double-dip a little more by collecting both Social Security and wages at the same time without starting to lose benefits.

5. The wage-base limit change

Finally, the last change affects current workers who earn a high income. While the maximum income that was taxed for Social Security benefits was $176,100 in 2025, it's going up to $184,500 in 2026.

The good news is that this means a higher wage base will be used when calculating the average benefit for high earners. The bad news is that this means that workers earning above $176,100 will have a larger tax bill in 2026 as they must pay Social Security tax on more of their income.

It's important that you understand these changes, whether you are a current or future retiree, as the periodic rule shifts in Social Security can significantly affect your finances, whether you're collecting benefits now or will in your later years when your career has come to an end.

