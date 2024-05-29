4imprint’s EBT Expands Share Holdings

4Imprint (GB:FOUR) has released an update.

4imprint Group PLC has announced that its Employee Benefit Trust has acquired 5,000 additional company shares at a price of £62.87 each. This purchase is part of a discretionary trust for the benefit of the company’s employees, including certain directors. The EBT now holds a total of 11,440 shares, equating to 0.04% of the company’s total voting rights.

