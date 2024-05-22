News & Insights

4Imprint Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

May 22, 2024 — 10:48 am EDT

4Imprint (GB:FOUR) has released an update.

At the 4imprint Group PLC Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024, all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders, including the re-election of directors, the implementation of a new Long Term Incentive Plan, and the approval of the final dividend. The voting showcased strong support for the management’s strategies and policies, with nearly all resolutions passing with overwhelming majority votes. The approved resolutions are to be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, as per regulatory requirements.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

