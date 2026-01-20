4imprint Lifts FY25 Outlook For Pre-tax Profit & Revenues Above Market Estimates

(RTTNews) - 4imprint Group plc (FRRFF, FOUR.L), a direct marketer of promotional products, Tuesday announced that it now expects fiscal 2025 pre-tax profit and revenues to be higher than previous estimates, and above the upper end of the current range of analysts' forecasts. Meanwhile, annual results are still projected to be lower than last year, amidst a volatile macroeconomic environment.

In its trading update for the year 2025, the company said its full-year profit before tax is expected to be not less than $149 million, compared to last year's $154 million. Group revenue would be $1.35 billion, down from prior year's $1.37 billion.

The company previously expected annual profit before tax of at least $142 million, and group revenue of not less than $1.32 billion.

Total order count was down 3%, whilst average order value for the year grew 1% compared to 2024. New customer order count fell 12% year-over-year, while existing customer order count was flat for the year, reflecting strong and consistent retention rates.

Gross profit margin remained at around 32% for the full year, and the firm maintained a double-digit operating profit margin.

Further, 4imprint said it remains highly cash-generative and is well-funded entering 2026. Cash and bank deposits at the 2025 year-end were $133 million, down from $148 million last year.

The firm stated, "The Board is very confident that the Group will continue to effectively navigate market conditions, delivering solid financial results while positioning the business to take advantage of opportunities that will present themselves as economic and market conditions improve."

4imprint plans to announce its fiscal 2025 results on March 11.

